Nick Sirianni: Saquon Barkley is a dynamic player who brings a different element to our offense

The Eagles have had two different 1,000-yard rushers the past two seasons in Miles Sanders and D’Andre Swift, but they haven’t had a difference-maker at the position since LeSean McCoy. They have that now after signing Saquon Barkley.

The former Giants running back had 2,892 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns the past two seasons combined.

“I’m really excited about Saquon and the things that he can do,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Sunday, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “You know he’s such a dynamic football player. Both as a running back and also the things he can do as a pass catcher. He’s going to bring an element to our offense and to our team. As much as we see him, all the highlights that we see on the tape -- from my understanding and all of our homework, he’s a good leader and teammate as well. To be able to add that into our locker room and not only the playmaking ability, but the person is really important.

“How many times have I watched him on the opposite sideline and playing him two times this last year, three times the year before and two times the year before? It’s like man, we don’t have to play against that guy anymore, great, and he’s on our team, even more perfect. That’s exciting because we have seen him up close and personal. We just know how good of a football player he is.”

Barkley, 27, returns to his old stomping grounds, having gone to high school and college (Penn State) in Pennsylvania.