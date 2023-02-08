 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni says A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are helping each other, not competing

  
Published February 8, 2023 02:34 AM
On some teams, when one wide receiver gets most of the footballs thrown his way, another wide receiver complains that he’s not getting enough attention. That’s not the case in Philadelphia.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked on Tuesday whether his top two receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, compete with each other, and he said that they’re purely teammates and not competitors.

“I think they’ve been just helping each other get better,” Sirianni said. “They’re happy for each other when they make plays. There’s that little bubble that we threw in the Giants game that A.J. leads the way for a touchdown, and then they’re celebrating with each other. They help each other. If you take A.J. away DeVonta’s going to have a great game, and vice versa. . . . I see them just trying to help each other out and really be happy for each other’s success.”

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman put a lot of resources into his top two receivers, trading up to the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 draft to take Smith and then trading a first-round pick and a third-round pick during the 2022 draft for Brown, who got a lucrative new contract in the deal. But there’s little doubt that those moves have paid off, in part because Brown and Smith work so well together.