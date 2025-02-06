 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni: The tush push doesn’t work unless you have the players who can run it

  
Published February 6, 2025 02:50 PM

The Eagles have been so effective gaining first downs with the “tush push” quarterback sneak that some teams have tried to get the NFL to ban it. But Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says it’s not about the play, it’s about the players who run it.

“You don’t run the play unless you have the guys to run the play,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni noted that other teams have tried and failed to replicate the Eagles’ success.

“It’s always a topic for conversation: Should this play be banned? But the success we have is not replicated always throughout the entire league,” Sirianni said. “We saw it last week with the game we’re studying, Kansas City against Buffalo, stopped them in a critical situation. I guess I’m lobbying to never change that rule because we’re successful at it, but we’re successful at it because of the guys we have up front.”

Sirianni credited quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offensive line for being the real secret behind the tush push.

“We’re successful at it because those guys know how to do it and make it work,” Sirianni said.