Nick Sirianni: We have to be even better at tush push now

The Eagles will still be able to run the tush push this year, but head coach Nick Sirianni said on Tuesday that they will have to raise the level of their execution.

A Packers proposal to ban the play failed to get enough votes from team owners to pass and Sirianni was asked about his reaction to the vote as well as the fact that the Cardinals and Colts — both teams are coached by former Eagles coordinators — voted in favor of the ban. Sirianni declined to say anything about how the vote played out, but pivoted to say that all the attention paid to the play means the Eagles will have to put more work in to make sure it remains a winning call for them.

“Excited about being able to continue to grow that play,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “We have a lot of work to do to continue that success. It just doesn’t happen. The same work that we needed to put into it last year, we’ll even have to be better because we know teams are going to focus on it to try to stop it and we’ll even have to be better at how we coach it and how we perform it and how we execute. So that’s really try not to focus too much on things that I can’t control and only focus on the things that you can. That’s our process right now to think about the ways that we’re going to get to get better at running that play and the compliments that come off of it.”

Teams trying to knock off the Super Bowl champs will be working to come up with effective counters to the play as well and it will be interesting to see what tweaks both sides make once action gets underway in the fall.