nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Nick Sirianni: We’ll see if Tanner McKee is ready for Week 1

  
Published August 23, 2025 11:03 AM

The Eagles played sixth-round pick Kyle McCord for all of Friday night’s game against the Jets and they may need him to back up Jalen Hurts in the season opener as well.

Tanner McKee is set for the No. 2 job, but he suffered a finger injury in practice this week. After Friday night’s game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that the team doesn’t know if he’ll be available against the Cowboys on September 4.

“We’ll see,” Sirianni said, via Jeff Neiburg of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s working to get back, and we’ll see where he is.”

McCord was 15-of-35 for 136 yards and an interception, but Sirianni said that the team feels comfortable with the quarterback situation heading into Week 1. That doesn’t mean the team will ignore any options that become available as they wait for further word on McKee’s availability.