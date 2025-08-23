Nick Sirianni: We’ll see if Tanner McKee is ready for Week 1

The Eagles played sixth-round pick Kyle McCord for all of Friday night’s game against the Jets and they may need him to back up Jalen Hurts in the season opener as well.

Tanner McKee is set for the No. 2 job, but he suffered a finger injury in practice this week. After Friday night’s game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that the team doesn’t know if he’ll be available against the Cowboys on September 4.

“We’ll see,” Sirianni said, via Jeff Neiburg of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s working to get back, and we’ll see where he is.”

McCord was 15-of-35 for 136 yards and an interception, but Sirianni said that the team feels comfortable with the quarterback situation heading into Week 1. That doesn’t mean the team will ignore any options that become available as they wait for further word on McKee’s availability.