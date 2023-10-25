Nick Sirianni: We’re confident Jalen Hurts will be ready to go

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a left knee injury, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to keep him from playing.

Hurts was wearing a brace during the second half of Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

“We’re confident that he’ll be ready to go, but any time these guys are working through pain and things like that, I mean, they’ve got to — we anticipate him to go, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy,” head coach Nick Sirianni said during his Wednesday press conference. “Again, we’ll see. We’re not going to be out on the field running around today, so I still need a little bit more time.

“I think he’s feeling better. I’ll let you guys ask him that. We’re hopeful there will be no limitations on Sunday.”

Hurts was 23-of-31 for 279 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on Sunday. He rushed 11 times for 21 yards with a TD.

He said in his Wednesday press conference that the injury didn’t occur during the game.

“It’s just something that we’re dealing with day-by-day, taking it one day at a time,” Hurts said, adding that he wasn’t really thinking about the brace. “Just trying to find ways to win.”

Hurts added that he didn’t want to make the injury more than what it is.

“Things happen and you find ways to overcome them,” Hurts said.

Hurts has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,821 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for 274 yards with six TDs.