Nickelodeon will once again simulcast a CBS postseason game

  
Published August 14, 2024 01:24 PM

The annual tradition of Nickelodeon offering a kid-focused NFL playoff broadcast will continue this season.

Nickelodeon and CBS announced today that a wild card game broadcast by CBS will also have a special simulcast on Nickelodeon, aimed at children.

The Nickelodeon broadcasts typically incorporate green slime, SpongeBob and other Nickelodeon staples, while mostly focusing on the game itself on a play-by-play basis.

The NFL has a strong interest in attracting young fans, and it sees the partnership with Nickelodeon as a valuable tool in that effort.