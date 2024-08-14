Nickelodeon will once again simulcast a CBS postseason game
The annual tradition of Nickelodeon offering a kid-focused NFL playoff broadcast will continue this season.
Nickelodeon and CBS announced today that a wild card game broadcast by CBS will also have a special simulcast on Nickelodeon, aimed at children.
The Nickelodeon broadcasts typically incorporate green slime, SpongeBob and other Nickelodeon staples, while mostly focusing on the game itself on a play-by-play basis.
The NFL has a strong interest in attracting young fans, and it sees the partnership with Nickelodeon as a valuable tool in that effort.