 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nielsen won’t share Chiefs-Chargers YouTube measurements with other clients

  
Published September 5, 2025 07:18 PM

On Friday night, the NFL’s streaming experiment goes to the next level, with YouTube distributing on a worldwide basis the Chiefs-Chargers game.

How will it do? The world may never know.

Michael Mulvihill of Fox says that “Nielsen’s measurement of tonight’s YouTube game will not be made available to other Nielsen clients.”

He calls it “a flagrant departure from Nielsen’s history of transparency and a slap in the face to long-standing clients.”

Bottom line? “When it comes to streamers the rules simply don’t apply.”

The lack of Nielsen transparency will allow YouTube, and/or the NFL, to characterize the viewership in a non-apples-to-apples way, with subtle shifts in terminology that make the audience seem bigger than it is.

Regardless of how it performs, YouTube is pushing it. If you dial up YouTube.com, the stream plays automatically. And all YouTube TV customers will be able to easily access the game by simply opening the app.