Nik Bonitto agrees to four-year extension with Broncos

Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto will head into the 2025 season with a new contract.

According to multiple reports, Bonitto has agreed to a four-year extension with the team. The pact is worth up to $120 million with a base value of $106 million and $70 million in guaranteed money.

Bonitto was a second-round pick in 2022 and he had 9.5 sacks while playing a rotational role during his first two seasons. He moved into the starting lineup last season and had 13.5 sacks to position himself for Thursday’s payday.

Bonitto has also recorded 92 tackles, an interception, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Bonitto returned both the interception and fumble for touchdowns during his breakout 2024 season and the Broncos will be hoping for more impact like that in the coming years.