Nik Needham agrees to new deal with Dolphins

Defensive back Nik Needham won’t be hitting free agency this week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Needham has agreed to terms on a new deal with the Dolphins. There’s no word on what those terms are, but Needham won’t be talking to other teams once the negotiating window for free agents opens on Monday.

Needham signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played in 51 games before tearing his Achilles in 2022. Recovering from the injury delayed his 2023 debut and he played a limited role in 10 games.

Over his entire career, Needham has 199 tackles, three sacks, six interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.