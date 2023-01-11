 Skip navigation
Top News

No fifth-year option decision on Jeff Okudah yet

  
Published January 11, 2023 02:32 AM
nbc_pft_quaywalker_230109
January 9, 2023 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons commend the officials for ejecting Packers rookie Quay Walker after he shoved a member of the Lions medical staff during Sunday night's game.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah’s first two seasons with the Lions were filled with injuries that limited him to 10 games, but he spent a lot more time in the lineup in 2022.

Okudah started 15 games and finished the year with 73 tackles, an interception he returned for a touchdown, seven passes defensed, and a forced fumble. His play tailed off a bit at the end of the year and he didn’t play in Week 18 after hurting his elbow in practice, so the Lions have a lot to consider when it comes to exercising their option on his contract for a fifth season.

General Manager Brad Holmes said on Tuesday that the team hasn’t made a call about that yet.

“I know the fifth-year option and all that stuff is coming up ,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’ll address that at the appropriate time, but I’m proud of what Jeff did and I know he’ll hold himself accountable for his play of the good things and the things that he needs to work on.”

The Lions’ future looks bright after a nine-win season. We’ll know sooner rather than later what role they see Okudah playing in it.