 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay
nbc_pft_jimmyjohnsonretires_250304.jpg
Jimmy Johnson announces broadcasting retirement

Other PFT Content

NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay
nbc_pft_jimmyjohnsonretires_250304.jpg
Jimmy Johnson announces broadcasting retirement

Other PFT Content

NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets to release Davante Adams

  
Published March 4, 2025 01:23 PM

It’s no surprise, but the Jets have not found a trade partner for receiver Davante Adams.

According to multiple reports, New York is now releasing Adams, allowing him to hit the open market.

It was considered highly unlikely that the Jets would be able to find a team to take on Adams’ contract, despite the fact that the team was taking calls on the receiver. He was slated to have a cap hit of more than $38.25 million in 2025.

New York will save $29.877 million by releasing Adams.

This will be Adams’ first foray into free agency. A Packers second-round pick in 2014, he was traded to the Raiders during the 2022 offseason, agreeing to a five-year deal on the way in the door. He was then traded to the Jets to reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers midway through the 2024 season.

Adams will now be free to join Rodgers wherever the quarterback signs as a free agent.

In 11 games with the Jets last season, Adams caught 67 passes for 854 yards with seven touchdowns. He totaled 85 receptions for 1,063 yards with eight TDs in his 14 games with Las Vegas and New York combined.