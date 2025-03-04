Eagles, Saquon Barkley agree on two-year, $41.2 million extension

Running back Saquon Barkley’s first season with the Eagles couldn’t have gone any better and he’ll be able to celebrate a new deal with the team along with a Super Bowl victory.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Barkley has agreed to a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension. Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles as a free agent last March and ran for 2,005 yards in the regular season. He added 499 more yards in the postseason to set a single-season record for rushing yards over the regular season and playoffs.

Barkley’s new pact guarantees him $36 million at signing and he has the opportunity to earn another $15 million through incentives and escalators.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said on PFT Live last week that Barkley’s 2024 season was the best season any skill position player has had in NFL history. Others may have different opinions, but the new contract makes him the highest-paid running back in history.