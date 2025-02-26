Howie Roseman: Saquon Barkley had the best skill position season in NFL history

When Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman signed Saquon Barkley 11 months ago, not everyone thought it was a smart move: Free agent running backs have been devalued around the NFL, and there were plenty of arguments that the Eagles were devoting too much salary cap space to an unimportant position.

Not many people are making that argument now. Barkley totaled 2,504 rushing yards between the regular season and postseason and had one of the best seasons any running back has ever had.

Roseman thinks it was the best season a running back has ever had, and in fact he said in a visit with PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that in his view, no offensive playmaker in the history of the league has had a season that can match Barkley’s.

“The best season of a skill position player in NFL history,” Roseman said. “Seven rushes of 60+ yards, which is the most in NFL history by any skill position player. The next-closest running back was four, the next-closest receiver was Jerry Rice, six. The most rushing yards in a season, and he won a championship. So in my opinion, the best season for any skill position player in NFL history.”

It’s hard to argue with that. Barkley proved to be a massive addition to the Eagles’ offense, and a big part of the reason they ended the season holding the Lombardi Trophy.