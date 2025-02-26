 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_canalesint_250225.jpg
Young ‘never stopped leading’ during benching
nbc_pft_taylorint_250225.jpg
Taylor: Burrow played as good as anyone in 2024
nbc_pft_beaneint_250225.jpg
Beane: Chip on Allen’s shoulder ‘getting bigger’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_canalesint_250225.jpg
Young ‘never stopped leading’ during benching
nbc_pft_taylorint_250225.jpg
Taylor: Burrow played as good as anyone in 2024
nbc_pft_beaneint_250225.jpg
Beane: Chip on Allen’s shoulder ‘getting bigger’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Howie Roseman: Saquon Barkley had the best skill position season in NFL history

  
Published February 26, 2025 05:05 AM

When Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman signed Saquon Barkley 11 months ago, not everyone thought it was a smart move: Free agent running backs have been devalued around the NFL, and there were plenty of arguments that the Eagles were devoting too much salary cap space to an unimportant position.

Not many people are making that argument now. Barkley totaled 2,504 rushing yards between the regular season and postseason and had one of the best seasons any running back has ever had.

Roseman thinks it was the best season a running back has ever had, and in fact he said in a visit with PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that in his view, no offensive playmaker in the history of the league has had a season that can match Barkley’s.

“The best season of a skill position player in NFL history,” Roseman said. “Seven rushes of 60+ yards, which is the most in NFL history by any skill position player. The next-closest running back was four, the next-closest receiver was Jerry Rice, six. The most rushing yards in a season, and he won a championship. So in my opinion, the best season for any skill position player in NFL history.”

It’s hard to argue with that. Barkley proved to be a massive addition to the Eagles’ offense, and a big part of the reason they ended the season holding the Lombardi Trophy.