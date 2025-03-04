 Skip navigation
Cowboys add cap space by restructuring CeeDee Lamb’s contract

  
Published March 4, 2025 02:07 PM

The Cowboys took care of a big piece of offseason business on Tuesday by signing defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwza to a contract extension and then they moved on to another one that will give them more money to spend in the coming days.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that they have restructured the contract of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The move creates $20 million in cap space for the 2025 season.

Additional cap space can help the Cowboys on several fronts and it won’t hurt their push to sign defensive end Micah Parsons to a long-term deal.

Lamb signed a four-year extension with the Cowboys last year and had 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.