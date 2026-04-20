No Mac Jones trade is expected to come during the draft

When the offseason got underway, Mac Jones was often included on lists of quarterbacks who could draw trade interest as teams set their rosters for the 2026 season.

The 49ers replied to queries about that possibility by saying they had no interest in dealing Jones, who is set to back up Brock Purdy, and that didn’t turn out to be a bid to drum up bigger offers for the quarterback. Jones was not dealt in March and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he’s not expected to be traded during the draft either.

Jones has shown he’s capable of starting games and he helped keep the 49ers alive while Purdy recovered from a toe injury last season. His value to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and the asking price the franchise might have had for him can be gleaned from a response by Browns head coach Todd Monken to a question about why Jones’ market didn’t develop.

“I would just tell Kyle to cut him,” Monken said. “And then we’ll see what the market is.”

Jones has one year left on his deal with the 49ers, who will be hoping to have the quarterback and not need him this time around.