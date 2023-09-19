“No timeline” for Austin Ekeler’s return

The Chargers didn’t have running back Austin Ekeler in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Titans. It showed as they rushed for only 61 yards on 21 carries, a 2.9 yards per carry average.

Who knows when they get him back: The Chargers aren’t saying.

“No timeline on his return,” coach Brandon Staley said Monday.

Ekeler did not practice last week.

He rushed for 117 yards with a touchdown and caught four passes for 47 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Dolphins.

Ekeler did not miss any games last season and missed only one in 2021.