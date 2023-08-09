Northwestern football trots out “Cats Against The World” slogan

The Northwestern football program has a new problem.

It has become hopelessly tone deaf.

Via Bradley Locker of Inside NU, coaches and staff were wearing at practice a T-shirt that says “Cats Against The World.”

The shirt also has the number 51 on it. That’s the number previously worn by head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

It’s a horrible look, at a time when the school is dealing with the fallout from an extensive hazing scandal, with allegations of sexualized and racial misconduct and a slew of lawsuits. For a Big 10 school with a $14 billion endowment, it doesn’t need football. It can shut it all down, whenever it wants.

The new T-shirt will surely trigger calls from some for the program to be suspended, or maybe even abandoned. Given the mindset reflected by the new T-shirt, it’s easy to see why people would feel that way.