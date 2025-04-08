 Skip navigation
Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison will work out for scouts before the draft

  
Published April 8, 2025 04:18 PM

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison played only six games last season before a hip labrum injury that required surgery. He still was rehabbing during the NFL Scouting Combine and Notre Dame’s Pro Day.

Morrison, though, will have a positional workout for teams on April 21 at his high school in Arizona to show he’s healthy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Morrison could have returned to school but opted to give up his remaining eligibility to enter the draft. He is expected to be a second-day pick.

He had six interceptions as a freshman and returned one of them for a touchdown. He had three more in 2023 and had 20 tackles last season before being shut down.

Morrison is the son of former NFL defensive back Daryl Morrison, now a team chaplain for the Cardinals.