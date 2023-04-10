 Skip navigation
OBJ goes from WR3 (at best) in New York to WR1 in Baltimore

  
Published April 10, 2023 12:28 PM
While it originally was reported Odell Beckham Jr. would visit the Jets Monday, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate why Baltimore ultimately was a better fit for the WR and both organizations.

When it comes to assessing a player’s playing time and involvement in an offense, money talks. The money Odell Beckham Jr. will get from the Ravens in 2023 screams out that he’ll be a key player.

Look at the depth chart. The Ravens otherwise have Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, and Devin Duvernay. The investment in OBJ suggests he’ll be the presumed No. 1 option at the receiver position.

In New York, it wouldn’t have been that way. Garrett Wilson was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2022. Allen Lazard arrives with a major free-agent contract -- and an existing relationship with Aaron Rodgers. Mecole Hardman, who recently signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract, will be in the mix to be the third receiver.

Where would OBJ have fit in? Wherever it might have been, he wouldn’t have had a role that would have justified $15 million in guaranteed pay for one season.

In Baltimore, the investment suggests that OBJ will be a key part of the offense. Based on average annual salary, he’ll become the highest-paid, non-quarterback skill position player on the roster (Mark Andrews makes $13.657 million per year), and the second highest-paid offensive player in total cash, behind only quarterback Lamar Jackson.

OBJ is also No. 4 on the team in 2023 cash, behind only Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith, and safety Marcus Hawley.

So, yes, Beckham will have a big role in Baltimore, based on the big money he’s getting.