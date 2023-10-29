Odafe Oweh active for Ravens

Edge rusher Odafe Oweh is available for the Ravens on Sunday.

Oweh was listed as questionable for the game in Arizona with an ankle injury, but he avoided the inactive list on Sunday afternoon. Oweh has six tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in three appearances this season.

Safety Marcus Williams, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, running back Keaton Mitchell, guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, center Sam Mustipher, and quarterback Josh Johnson are inactive for the Ravens.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton, safety Jalen Thompson, and wide receiver Greg Dortch were all questionable for the Cardinals. Dortch is the only one inactive on Sunday.

Cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, safety Qwuantrezz Knight, linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell, tight end Blake Whiteheart, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong are also out for Arizona.