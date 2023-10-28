 Skip navigation
Odell Beckham gets his third unnecessary roughness fine in the last two games

  
Published October 28, 2023 05:59 PM

The NFL has once again fined Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham for unnecessary roughness.

This time it was a $21,844 fine for a hit against the Lions on Sunday.

That fine comes on the heels of two different fines Beckham got last week: The NFL fined Beckham $11,473 for one instance of unnecessary roughness in the Ravens’ game against the Titans, and gave Beckham an additional fine of $21,844 for a separate incident later in the game.

Repeat offenders typically see their fines escalate, so Beckham is lucky that his fine for the most recent incident wasn’t more.