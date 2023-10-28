Odell Beckham gets his third unnecessary roughness fine in the last two games
Published October 28, 2023 05:59 PM
The NFL has once again fined Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham for unnecessary roughness.
This time it was a $21,844 fine for a hit against the Lions on Sunday.
That fine comes on the heels of two different fines Beckham got last week: The NFL fined Beckham $11,473 for one instance of unnecessary roughness in the Ravens’ game against the Titans, and gave Beckham an additional fine of $21,844 for a separate incident later in the game.
Repeat offenders typically see their fines escalate, so Beckham is lucky that his fine for the most recent incident wasn’t more.