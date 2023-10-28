Odell Beckham gets his third unnecessary roughness fine in the last two games

The NFL has once again fined Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham for unnecessary roughness.

This time it was a $21,844 fine for a hit against the Lions on Sunday.

That fine comes on the heels of two different fines Beckham got last week: The NFL fined Beckham $11,473 for one instance of unnecessary roughness in the Ravens’ game against the Titans, and gave Beckham an additional fine of $21,844 for a separate incident later in the game.

Repeat offenders typically see their fines escalate, so Beckham is lucky that his fine for the most recent incident wasn’t more.