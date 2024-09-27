 Skip navigation
Officials call facemask penalty on wrong team, costing the Giants

  
Published September 26, 2024 08:41 PM

The Giants didn’t score in the 2023 season opener against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, getting blown out 40-0. They already have done more after one drive in Thursday Night Football.

The Giants forced a three-and-out on the opening drive and then drove down the field for a field goal.

But officials screwed the Giants out of a better chance for a possible touchdown.

On second-and-seven from the Dallas 37, Daniel Jones scrambled for 4 yards. But officials penalized Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger for a facemask penalty, backing them up to Dallas 48, where they faced a second-and-18.

Replays, though, showed it was Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown who grabbed the facemask of Bellinger.

So, officials penalized the wrong team.

The Giants should have had a first down in the red zone.

Instead, three plays after the erroneous penalty, the Giants settled for a 52-yard field goal by Greg Joseph.

Rookie Malik Nabers ran a double move on cornerback Andrew Booth and caught a 39-yard pass to set up the good field position on the initial drive. The Cowboys now have Trevon Diggs traveling with Nabers.