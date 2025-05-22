Bengals OG Cordell Volson agrees to restructured deal

Bengals offensive guard Cordell Volson had his contract restructured, according to the team’s official transaction page.

Ben Baby of ESPN reports that Volson will see his base salary reduced but will get more guaranteed money for 2025 and an opportunity to earn more cash with incentives.

Volson received a steep raise for 2025 under the NFL’s Proven Performance Escalator. His salary went from $1.1 million to a non-guaranteed $3.7 million after he played at least 55 percent of the Bengals’ offensive snaps his first three seasons.

Volson has started 48 of a possible 51 games in his three seasons since the Bengals drafted him in the fourth round, and he played 985 snaps last season. But the Bengals benched the left guard at the end of last season.

So, Volson now is competing for a starting job.

He is scheduled to become a free agent in 2026.