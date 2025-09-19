Ohio DOT reverses course, approves permit for new Browns stadium

A sudden and unexpected hurdle to the construction of a new Browns stadium has been suddenly unexpectedly cleared.

Via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, the Ohio Department of Transportation has granted the team a building permit for its new facility in suburban Brook Park.

The ODOT initially rejected the application last month, explaining that the height of the stadium encroached on the flight path at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The reversal cited the conclusion of a third-party aviation consultant, based on information submitted by the Browns. The consultant concluded that the building “would have no adverse effect on the safety and efficient use of the aeronautical environment,” and it recommended the issuance of a permit with a waiver of obstruction standards.

The city of Cleveland has several pending legal arguments aimed at delaying or derailing the new stadium. As it relates to last month’s surprise regulatory issue, it’s now resolved.