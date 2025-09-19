 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ohio DOT reverses course, approves permit for new Browns stadium

  
Published September 18, 2025 08:00 PM

A sudden and unexpected hurdle to the construction of a new Browns stadium has been suddenly unexpectedly cleared.

Via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, the Ohio Department of Transportation has granted the team a building permit for its new facility in suburban Brook Park.

The ODOT initially rejected the application last month, explaining that the height of the stadium encroached on the flight path at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The reversal cited the conclusion of a third-party aviation consultant, based on information submitted by the Browns. The consultant concluded that the building “would have no adverse effect on the safety and efficient use of the aeronautical environment,” and it recommended the issuance of a permit with a waiver of obstruction standards.

The city of Cleveland has several pending legal arguments aimed at delaying or derailing the new stadium. As it relates to last month’s surprise regulatory issue, it’s now resolved.