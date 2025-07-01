Ohio governor signs Browns stadium provisions into law

The Browns may not get their way very often on the field. They’ve gotten their way off the field. As it relates to getting a new field.

Via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a new budget into law late Monday night. The big, beautiful, Buckeye bill gives the Browns $600 million in state money for a new stadium — and it clears the path to move from Cleveland to Brook Park without violating the Art Modell Law.

The $600 million comes from the state’s unclaimed property fund. Ruiter notes that a class-action lawsuit was filed last week, arguing that unclaimed funds can’t be used for public projects.

The Modell Law, which as written limits the ability of the Browns to move “elsewhere,” was changed to prohibit moves outside the state.

Which will make things hilarious in about 10 years, when the Bengals try to move to Columbus. (I’m kidding, Cincinnati. But it definitely would be hilarious.)

The Browns still need to come up with more money to get this done, since Cuyahoga County has no interest in participating. With the stadium expected to cost $2.4 billion (it’s always more than the estimate), the Browns have managed to get 25 percent of the money from taxpayer funds. Most NFL stadium projects aimed for a 50-50 split.

Regardless, it’s full Cleveland steam ahead. The team bought 176 acres last week, for $76 million.

Hopefully they’ll get a better return on that than they have on the $230 million that will go to Deshaun Watson.