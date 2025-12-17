Christian Benford is expected to practice Wednesday

Cornerback Christian Benford did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, but the Bills hope to have him back for this week’s game in Cleveland.

Benford sat out with the toe injury that landed him on last Thursday’s injury report. Benford was limited in that practice and he was out on Friday before being listed as questionable. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Benford is slated to practice in some capacity later in the day.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) and kicker Matt Prater (quad) will not practice. The Bills have already said that Prater will miss Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (calf) is expected to practice for the first time since going on injured reserve in mid-November. His return will open a 21-day return window for the veteran.