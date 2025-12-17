 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Benford is expected to practice Wednesday

  
Published December 17, 2025 11:59 AM

Cornerback Christian Benford did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, but the Bills hope to have him back for this week’s game in Cleveland.

Benford sat out with the toe injury that landed him on last Thursday’s injury report. Benford was limited in that practice and he was out on Friday before being listed as questionable. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Benford is slated to practice in some capacity later in the day.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) and kicker Matt Prater (quad) will not practice. The Bills have already said that Prater will miss Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (calf) is expected to practice for the first time since going on injured reserve in mid-November. His return will open a 21-day return window for the veteran.