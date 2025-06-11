Ohio Senate passes budget with $600 million for domed Browns stadium

Enjoy the snow games while you can, Browns fans.

The team has moved another step closer to building a new domed stadium in suburban Brook Park.

Via 92.3 The Fan, the Ohio Senate passed a budget on Wednesday that includes $600 million in state money for the Browns stadium.

The Senate’s plan borrows against the $1.7 billion pool of unclaimed funds. The House has proposed bonds, and the governor wants to increase gambling taxes.

Regardless, all three bodies agree that $600 million is the magic number for the state’s contribution.

Much more work needs to be done, including $600 million in local money. Along with a finding that the Art Modell Law doesn’t prevent the team from leaving Cleveland.