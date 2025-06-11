 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Ohio Senate passes budget with $600 million for domed Browns stadium

  
Published June 11, 2025 07:29 PM

Enjoy the snow games while you can, Browns fans.

The team has moved another step closer to building a new domed stadium in suburban Brook Park.

Via 92.3 The Fan, the Ohio Senate passed a budget on Wednesday that includes $600 million in state money for the Browns stadium.

The Senate’s plan borrows against the $1.7 billion pool of unclaimed funds. The House has proposed bonds, and the governor wants to increase gambling taxes.

Regardless, all three bodies agree that $600 million is the magic number for the state’s contribution.

Much more work needs to be done, including $600 million in local money. Along with a finding that the Art Modell Law doesn’t prevent the team from leaving Cleveland.