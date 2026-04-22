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OL Shane Lemieux announces his retirement

  
Published April 22, 2026 10:11 AM

Offensive lineman Shane Lemieux has announced his retirement.

Lemieux made the announcement in a post to his LinkedIn account. Lemieux wrote that he dreamed of spending at least a decade in the NFL when the Giants drafted him in the fifth round in 2020, but “five surgeries and more time in the training room than on the field” led to his decision to walk away from the game.

Lemieux played 12 games and made nine starts at guard as a rookie, but only played in six games over his final three seasons with the NFC East club. Knee, toe and biceps injuries contributed to his extended absences from the lineup.

Lemieux moved on to play seven games and make four starts for the Saints in 2024 and spent last season on the Seahawks’ practice squad.