OL Teven Jenkins re-signs with the Browns

The Browns have re-signed offensive guard Teven Jenkins, the team announced Tuesday.

He played in all 17 games with the Browns last season after signing as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and Jenkins made four starts at right guard.

Jenkins, 28, did not commit a penalty in his 324 offensive snaps last season.

He returns under new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and offensive line coach George Warhop.

The Bears selected Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 draft. He has appeared in 62 games, with 42 starts, in his five seasons.

Jenkins has played left tackle, left guard and right guard.