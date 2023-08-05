OL Tyler Shatley back at Jaguars practice after experiencing irregular heartbeat

Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley returned to practice on Saturday after experiencing an irregular heartbeat during a session earlier in the week.

Shatley left Wednesday’s practice because of the issue and went for treatment. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that Shatley is no longer experiencing the irregularity and is feeling fine.

“Everything’s calmed down,” Pederson said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “From a health standpoint, he’s good.”

Shatley started 12 regular season games and both playoff contests at left guard for the Jaguars last season and he has also seen time at center over his nine seasons with the team. He is competing for a starting spot at guard this summer.