 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Legacy Motor Club suspends Noah Gragson
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Sunday Cup race at Michigan: Start time, TV info, and more
Simone Biles
How to watch Simone Biles’ comeback gymnastics meet, Core Hydration Classic

Top Clips

scottish womens open round 3 highlights
HLs: Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_indy_nbcinghit_230805.jpg
Testing the music knowledge of IndyCar drivers
nbc_moto_motogpbritishqualiandsprinthl_230805.jpg
Highlights: MotoGP British GP Qualifying, Sprint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Legacy Motor Club suspends Noah Gragson
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Sunday Cup race at Michigan: Start time, TV info, and more
Simone Biles
How to watch Simone Biles’ comeback gymnastics meet, Core Hydration Classic

Top Clips

scottish womens open round 3 highlights
HLs: Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_indy_nbcinghit_230805.jpg
Testing the music knowledge of IndyCar drivers
nbc_moto_motogpbritishqualiandsprinthl_230805.jpg
Highlights: MotoGP British GP Qualifying, Sprint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

OL Tyler Shatley back at Jaguars practice after experiencing irregular heartbeat

  
Published August 5, 2023 12:51 PM

Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley returned to practice on Saturday after experiencing an irregular heartbeat during a session earlier in the week.

Shatley left Wednesday’s practice because of the issue and went for treatment. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that Shatley is no longer experiencing the irregularity and is feeling fine.

“Everything’s calmed down,” Pederson said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “From a health standpoint, he’s good.”

Shatley started 12 regular season games and both playoff contests at left guard for the Jaguars last season and he has also seen time at center over his nine seasons with the team. He is competing for a starting spot at guard this summer.