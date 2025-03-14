OL Wes Schweitzer agrees to terms with Patriots

The Patriots released center David Andrews on Thursday and they moved to add an offensive lineman to the roster on Friday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with Wes Schweitzer. It’s a one-year deal for the veteran interior lineman.

Schweitzer played in 10 games for the Jets over the last two seasons and made a pair of starts. He was a Falcons sixth-round pick in 2016 and started 36 games in three years for Atlanta before moving on to make 24 starts over three seasons in Washington.

Andrews missed most of last season and Ben Brown saw the lion’s share of the time at center. Schweitzer gives them some experienced depth at that spot as well as at guard.