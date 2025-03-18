OL Will Clapp signs a one-year deal with Saints

After three years away from New Orleans, interior offensive lineman Will Clapp has returned.

Clapp, 29, signed a one-year deal Tuesday that he had agreed to last week, the team announced.

He spent his first four seasons with the Saints, before joining the Chargers for two years and the Bills last year. He bounced between Buffalo’s active roster and practice squad in 2024 but played only one game.

Clapp started at right guard and played all 67 offensive snaps in Week 18.

The Saints need a left guard, and Clapp has played center, left guard and right guard in his career.

He started 11 games at center for new Saints head coach Kellen Moore with the Chargers in 2023.

Clapp has appeared in 66 games with 22 starts in his career.