Olamide Zaccheaus makes two big plays as Eagles take 10-3 lead

Through the first two games of this season, Eagles wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus hadn’t caught a single pass. Tonight, he’s making a major impact.

Zaccheaus caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts in the second quarter tonight in Tampa Bay — and that pass was set up by an earlier 24-yard catch from Zaccheaus on the same drive.

The 26-year-old Zaccheaus arrived in Philadelphia this offseason after playing the last four years with the Falcons. Ordinarily he’s a backup, but tonight he’s getting an opportunity thanks to an injury to Quez Watkins, and making the most of it.

The Eagles lead the Buccaneers 10-3 late in the second quarter.