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Omar Khan on Aaron Rodgers: “Conversations continue”

  
Published May 8, 2026 11:37 AM

After word emerged on Thursday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was visiting Pittsburgh, a report surfaced that this was news to the Steelers.

A Friday morning appearance by G.M. Omar Khan on You Better You Bet underscored that reality.

“Yeah, you know, I don’t know where specifically Aaron is,” Khan said. “You know, I can tell you that Aaron and I, and Coach [Mike McCarthy] and Aaron and Aaron’s representatives, we’ve had some good conversations since the season ended and since Mike got here and it’s been positive.

“But, yeah, I don’t know where [Rodgers] is at this moment. We continue to have conversations and they’re positive and, you know, we had a good experience with him last year, and, you know, I think he would probably echo the same thing and, you know, conversations continue.”

It’s odd, to say the least, to think that Rodgers would just show up in Pittsburgh unannounced and unplanned. It’s odd, to say the least, for the Steelers not to know he was coming and, one day later, to not know where he is.

Again, the conversations can be only about one thing — money. There’s nothing else to negotiate.

And maybe Rodgers has decided to make things awkward in an effort to break the logjam and get a deal done. Until then, the only way to describe the situation is with one word.

Odd.