Omar Khan: We have until May to decide on options for Justin Fields, Najee Harris

  
Published April 23, 2024 11:11 AM

When the Steelers traded for Justin Fields, they also acquired the right to exercise the fifth-year option on the quarterback’s contract.

Pittsburgh also holds a fifth-year option for running back Najee Harris, who the club selected at No. 24 overall in 2021.

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan was asked about how the team will handle both options during a pre-draft press conference on Monday but did not give a definitive answer for either player.

“Yeah, we have ‘till May,” Khan said. “I’ve said this before we have until May 2nd to make that decision. So, we’ll focus on the draft this week, and I’m sure we’ll have some serious conversations about that next month.”

Pittsburgh currently has three quarterbacks who are all under contract for one year — Fields, Russell Wilson, and Kyle Allen.

Harris has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons while starting every game. In 2023, he totaled 1,035 yards rushing with eight touchdowns along with 29 catches for 170 yards.