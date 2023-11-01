On Our Way Home is now available

Halloween is over. Christmas season is here.

And so is On Our Way Home.

It’s the Christmas tale I posted last year on PFT, one chapter at a time. This year, I’m selling it at a very reasonable price. Every penny I receive will go to the Humane Society of West Virginia, a shelter that cares for rescued dogs and cats that are waiting for good homes. (Up to $10,000, I’ll donate the gross and pay the taxes on it myself. After $10,000, I’ll donate the after-tax net.)

Did I mention it has a reasonable price? It’s only $3.99 for the ebook. It’s just $9.99 for the paperback.

The story lands somewhere at the intersection of A Christmas Carol and It’s a Wonderful Life. It’s a Christmas story, and it’s a ghost story.

At its core, it’s a story of family. It’s a story about the importance of repairing relationships within a family before it’s too late. It’s a story about coming to terms with relationships that can’t be repaired, because it is too late.

Many of you read it last year. Some of the feedback I got was overwhelming. One reader, who suffers from PTSD and had been able to feel no emotion at all for years, regained that ability while reading the final chapters of On Our Way Home.

The goal is both to get as many of you to read it as possible and to help a cause that has become very important to me ever since we got our first dog in 2018. (Also, a dog and a cat play important, yet very different, supporting roles in On Our Way Home.)

As mentioned earlier, it’s our 22nd anniversary. The content here is always, and will always be, free. So if you’re one of the many for whom we’ve become part of the daily routine, please do me a personal favor and buy On Our Way Home.

I also won’t complain if you buy Father of Mine. But the donations are attached to On Our Way Home. It’s not much money, it’s an excellent cause, the story is very good, and if you get the paperback you’ll have something that (thanks to the excellent cover designed by my nephew, Anthony Zych) looks and feels great while you hold it in your hands or put it on your shelf or place it on your coffee table.