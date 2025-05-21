 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Owners pass rule change allowing onside kicks at any point when trailing

  
Published May 21, 2025 11:27 AM

There will be more flexibility for onside kicks in 2025.

According to multiple reports, owners passed the rule change allowing teams to declare an onside kick attempt at any point during a game if the club is trailing.

With the kickoff rule implemented in 2024, teams were only able to declare an onside kick attempt when trailing in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, the alignment for an onside kick has also changed, as the kick will go from the 34-yard line, and players will line up at the 35-yard line.

The idea is that the changes will allow for a higher success rate. Teams were able to recover an onside kick just six percent of the time in 2024.