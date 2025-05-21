Owners pass rule change allowing onside kicks at any point when trailing

There will be more flexibility for onside kicks in 2025.

According to multiple reports, owners passed the rule change allowing teams to declare an onside kick attempt at any point during a game if the club is trailing.

With the kickoff rule implemented in 2024, teams were only able to declare an onside kick attempt when trailing in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, the alignment for an onside kick has also changed, as the kick will go from the 34-yard line, and players will line up at the 35-yard line.

The idea is that the changes will allow for a higher success rate. Teams were able to recover an onside kick just six percent of the time in 2024.