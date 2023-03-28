 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  Brad Thomas
    ,
  Brad Thomas
    ,

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Owners table fourth-and-20 onside kick alternative

  
Published March 28, 2023 10:51 AM
nbc_pft_pushingballcarrier_230327
March 27, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why the final NFL rule proposals didn’t include prohibiting pushing the ball carrier and question if it’s sustainable from a player-safety perspective.

NFL owners tabled the Eagles’ rules proposal to provide an alternative to onside kicks.

Per the proposal, teams would have a fourth-and-20 from their own 20-yard-line and would need to convert it to keep the ball. A defensive stop would give the other team the ball at the point the play ends and teams would not be able to opt for a kickoff if they commit a penalty on their initial try.

The proposal also limits a team to two fourth-and-20 tries in a game and can happen only while a team is trailing. Traditional onside kicks would remain.

It marks the second time owners have tabled the proposal.

The Eagles presented a similar proposal in 2021 that was tabled before coming to a vote.