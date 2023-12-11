P.J. Walker clears waivers, set to re-sign with Browns practice squad

The Browns waived P.J. Walker on Saturday but the quarterback is likely to remain with the organization.

Via multiple reporters, Walker has cleared waivers and is likely to re-sign with Cleveland’s practice squad in the next couple of days.

After joining the Browns at the end of training camp, Walker has appeared in six games for the team this season with two starts. He’s completed 48.6 percent of his passes for 674 yards with a touchdown and five interceptions this season.

With Deshaun Watson out due to a shoulder injury, Cleveland is set to start Joe Flacco at quarterback for the rest of the season.

The Browns have started Watson, Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Flacco at QB in 2023 with each winning at least one game.