P Matt Haack agrees to terms with Broncos

The Broncos have found a new punter.

The agents for Matt Haack announced that their client has agreed to terms in Denver. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that it is a one-year deal worth $1.255 million.

Riley Dixon handled the punting duties for the Broncos in 2024, but he signed with the Buccaneers earlier this month.

Haack appeared in four games for the Giants during the 2024 season and had a net average of 39 yards per kick. He also spent time on the Jaguars’ practice squad, but was released before the end of the season.

Haack appeared in one game for the Browns in 2023 and spent 2022 as the punter for the Colts. He also played for the Bills and Dolphins earlier in his career.