Packers activate WR Christian Watson

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is set for his 2025 debut.

The Packers activated Watson from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday. Watson tore his ACL during the 2024 season and has been practicing for the last two weeks.

Watson had 29 catches for 620 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games before his injury last year.

The Packers ruled out Dontayvion Wicks on Friday and Matthew Golden is listed as questionable, so Watson provides them with some more depth at the position for Sunday night’s game against the Steelers.

The Packers also announced that they have elevated defensive lineman Arron Mosby and released tight end Ed Sims.