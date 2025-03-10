Packers agree to sign G Aaron Banks

The Packers have brought in a piece for their offensive line.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Green Bay is signing guard Aaron Banks to a four-year deal.

Rapoport notes the contract is worth $77 million.

Banks, 27, just completed his rookie contract with the 49ers. He was a second-round pick in 2021 and appeared in 53 games for the club with 43 starts. He started 13 games for San Francisco in 2024.

Now Banks will head to Green Bay to play in a similar offensive system while blocking for quarterback Jordan Love.