Packers agree to terms with WR Christian Watson on one-year extension

The Packers are signing wide receiver Christian Watson to a one-year, $13.25 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watson is in the final year of his rookie contract, scheduled to make $1.965 million in base salary.

He remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list a he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL. Watson injured his knee in Week 18 of the 2024 season.

Watson, who made 29 catches for 620 yards and two touchdowns last season, is expected back sometime around or after midseason.

The Packers made him a second-round pick in 2022, and he has missed 13 regular-season games for injuries while making 98 receptions for 1,653 yards and 14 touchdowns.