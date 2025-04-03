Packers announce changes to their coaching staff for 2025

The Packers announced changes to their coaching staff for 2025.

They hired DeMarcus Covington as defensive line/run game coordinator, Luke Getsy as senior assistant, Cory Harkey as special teams quality control coach, Jeremiah Kolone as offensive assistant (minority fellowship), Jeff Koonz as defensive assistant and Jamael Lett as a defensive quality control coach.

They promoted Sean Duggan to linebackers coach and Sean Mannion to quarterbacks coach and moved Connor Lewis to pass game specialist/game management.

Covington enters his ninth NFL season and first with the Packers after working for the Patriots for the past eight seasons. He worked in multiple roles for the Patriots in his time there, first as a coaching assistant in 2017-18, then outside linebackers coach in 2019, followed by defensive line coach from 2020-23 and then defensive coordinator last season.

Getsy returns to the Packers in a coaching role after being a consultant for Green Bay for part of last season. He originally joined the Packers as an offensive quality control coach (2014-15) before a promotion to wide receivers (2016-17) and then quarterbacks (2019-21). He then added passing game coordinator (2020-21) to his positional duties. In his time between stints with Green Bay, Getsy was the offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach for Mississippi State (2018) and the offensive coordinator for the Bears (2022-23) and then Raiders (2024).

Harkey arrives in Green Bay after working as the assistant special teams coach for the Bills the past three seasons.

Kolone joins the Packers after a short time as an offensive analyst at the University of Central Florida (2025) and a season as an offensive graduate assistant at the University of Arizona (2024).

Koonz had a long collegiate coaching career, including the past five seasons (2020-24) at West Virginia University as the special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach. He also worked as the defensive coordinator for the Mountaineers for the last part of the 2024 season.

Lett joins the Packers after working as a defensive coaching assistant for the Patriots last season, his first year in the NFL. In 2023, he was a special teams analyst at the University of North Carolina and from 2021-22 he worked as special teams coordinator/defensive assistant at South Alabama.

Duggan worked as a defensive assistant for the Packers last year. He came to Green Bay after spending the previous four years at his alma mater, Boston College, first as linebackers coach (2020-22) before adding co-defensive coordinator to his duties in 2023.

Mannion earned a promotion after working as an offensive assistant for the Packers last season.