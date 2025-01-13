Packers close within 16-10 to open fourth quarter

Running back Josh Jacobs has been a big piece of the Packers’ success all season and he might have come up with his biggest play of the season at the end of the third quarter.

Jacobs powered through the line on a second down run and kept churning through Eagles defenders all the way to the end zone. Officials initially ruled that he scored, but replays showed he was down at the 1-yard-line, so the third quarter ended with the Packers on the verge of a score.

They took care of the final yard by giving the ball to Jacobs on the first play of the fourth quarter. The extra point made it 16-10 Eagles.

It’s the ninth straight game with a rushing touchdown for Jacobs. He has 18 carries for 81 yards and two catches for 26 yards on Sunday.

While the drive had a happy ending, the Packers lost another wideout on the way to the end zone. Jayden Reed is questionable to return with a shoulder injury and the Packers are already without Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.