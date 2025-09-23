Packers cut WR Mecole Hardman from practice squad

The Packers announced several roster moves on Tuesday.

They signed offensive tackle Brant Banks to the active roster from the practice squad, as was previously reported.

Banks, 25, entered the league this year as an undrafted free agent with the Packers. The team signed him to the practice squad after waiving him out of the preseason.

Banks appeared in the Week 2 game against Washington, playing four special teams snaps.

He fills one of the two open roster spots on the 53-player roster.

Wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James signed to the practice squad.

The most notable move, though, was the release of veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman from the practice squad.

It does not come as a surprise, given the Packers did not elevate Hardman from the practice squad for their Week 3 game against the Browns after Jayden Reed went on injured reserve.

Hardman signed a one-year deal with the Packers this offseason. He caught three passes for 30 yards, had one carry for 14 yards and returned four punts for 20 yards during the preseason. The Packers released him out of the preseason but signed him back to the practice squad.

Hardman spent most of the previous six seasons in Kansas City. He played five games for the Jets in 2023 before a trade back to the Chiefs.