Packers have wide receiver Bo Melton playing cornerback in minicamp

Travis Hunter may not be the NFL’s only combined wide receiver/cornerback this season.

The Packers have wide receiver Bo Melton taking snaps at cornerback during minicamp. Although Melton has never played defense in either the NFL or in college, Packers coach Matt LaFleur noted that Melton has shown he can tackle well on special teams and the Packers decided to see what he can do on defense.

“We just thought that if there is somebody that can potentially do both, he would be that guy,” LaFleur said. “I think a lot of it is just from his production on teams and just his ability to make plays on teams.”

LaFleur said Melton’s position will be “fluid” and mentioned what Hunter is doing in Jacksonville as something Melton could look toward.

“He’s a real talented player and has produced and I just love everything about the guy and how he shows up every day ready to compete and give his best effort,” LaFleur said. “You can always expect a lot of great things, whatever it is he’s doing.”