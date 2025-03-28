Packers hire Kevin Manara as general counsel

The Green Bay Packers have a new chief lawyer.

The team announced on Friday that Kevin Manara is the team’s new general counsel.

Incoming president/CEO Ed Policy made the announcement.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin to Green Bay,” Policy said in a team-issued release. “He brings a wealth of experience at both the league and team level that will be invaluable to the Packers and our overall operations. We look forward to his leadership contributions as a member of our Senior Staff.”

Manara has served as general counsel for the Cardinals since July 2023. Before that, he worked as senior V.P. and general counsel of the Raiders.

He previously worked for the league office from 2008 through 2021.