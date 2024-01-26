Packers interview Christian Parker for defensive coordinator

The Packers may bring one of their former defensive assistants back into the fold.

Green Bay has interviewed Christian Parker to be their defensive coordinator, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Parker, 32, has been the Broncos’ defensive backs coach since 2021. But he was with the Packers under head coach Matt LaFleur from 2019-2020 as a defensive quality control coach.

Green Bay is also reportedly looking at former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich for the position.

The Packers fired Joe Barry earlier this week.